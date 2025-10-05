You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver detained for OUI after overnight three vehicle crash in Yarmouth

Driver detained for OUI after overnight three vehicle crash in Yarmouth

October 5, 2025

YARMOUTH – Three vehicles collided on Buck Island Road at Jannor Way about 12:20 AM. Despite significant damage to the vehicles, no injuries were reported. One driver was reportedly detained by Yarmouth Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor. Buck Island Road was closed until the vehicles were towed.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 