Driver escapes fiery crash in Oak Bluffs, cited for traffic offenses

OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: About 4 AM Sunday, Officers and Fire-EMS responded to the intersection of County Road and Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road for a report of a vehicle that crashed and was on fire. Officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle resting on a dirt embankment next to the sidewalk on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames (pictured). The fire was quickly spreading to the wooded area around the vehicle and a telephone pole. Officers approached the vehicle and determined there was no one inside. Oak Bluffs Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Officers located the male operator walking on County Road. The male was reportedly uninjured, and refused medical treatment. The operator was issued a court summons for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and Speeding.