Driver escapes injury in Falmouth rollover crash

July 11, 2025

FALMOUTH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Falmouth about 8:40 AM Friday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road south of Brick Kiln Road and is under investigation by Falmouth Police. Further details were not immediately available.

