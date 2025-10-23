COTUIT – A traffic crash left one car on its side in Cotuit. It happened shortly before 11 PM Wednesday on Main Street just south of Route 28. No serious injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver escapes injury in rollover crash
October 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
