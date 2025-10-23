You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury in rollover crash

Driver escapes injury in rollover crash

October 22, 2025

COTUIT – A traffic crash left one car on its side in Cotuit. It happened shortly before 11 PM Wednesday on Main Street just south of Route 28. No serious injuries were reported. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

