BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped with no serious injuries after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Barnstable. The collision happened sometime after 7 PM Sunday on Old Jail Lane. Road crews had to cut up and move the tree from the roadway. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes tree in Barnstable
October 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
