Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes tree in Barnstable

October 26, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped with no serious injuries after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Barnstable. The collision happened sometime after 7 PM Sunday on Old Jail Lane. Road crews had to cut up and move the tree from the roadway. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

