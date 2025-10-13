BARNSTABLE – A vehicle apparently went out of control entering the woods and ending up on its roof in Barnstable. The crash happened sometime after 7 PM Monday on Shoot Flyinghill Road near Patti Page Way. The driver had self-extricated and was evaluated at the scene by Barnstable Fire paramedics. Shootflying Hill Road was closed in the area until the vehicle could be removed. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle ends up on its roof in the woods in Barnstable
October 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
