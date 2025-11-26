You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle rolls on its roof in Mashpee

November 26, 2025

MASHPEE – A traffic crash left one person trapped in their car after it went into the woods and overturned onto its roof. The collision happened about 6:50 AM at the Mashpee Rotary by Great Neck Road North. Firefighters extricated the driver who was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle could be towed.

