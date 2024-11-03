You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle rolls on roof in Dennis

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle rolls on roof in Dennis

November 3, 2024

DENNIS PORT – A traffic crash left the vehicle on its roof in Dennis Port. The crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday on Depot Street south of Center Street. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

