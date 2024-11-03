DENNIS PORT – A traffic crash left the vehicle on its roof in Dennis Port. The crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday on Depot Street south of Center Street. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle rolls on roof in Dennis
November 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
