FALMOUTH – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle reportedly stuck a utility pole and overturned onto its roof in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday on Carriage Shop Road north of Fresh Pond Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the Subaru Ascent. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes serious injury as vehicle rolls onto its roof in Falmouth
June 17, 2026