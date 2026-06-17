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Driver escapes serious injury as vehicle rolls onto its roof in Falmouth

June 17, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle reportedly stuck a utility pole and overturned onto its roof in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday on Carriage Shop Road north of Fresh Pond Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the Subaru Ascent. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.

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