SANDWICH – A driver was evaluated after a reported rollover crash in Sandwich. According to reports, shortly after 3:30 PM Tuesday, a vehicle clipped a parked vehicle and overturned on Tupper Road and River Street. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Sandwich Police are investigating the incident.
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Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Sandwich
June 2, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich