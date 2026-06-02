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Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Sandwich

June 2, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A driver was evaluated after a reported rollover crash in Sandwich. According to reports, shortly after 3:30 PM Tuesday, a vehicle clipped a parked vehicle and overturned on Tupper Road and River Street. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Sandwich Police are investigating the incident.

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