You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after vehicle goes off road on Route 132 by the Burger King in West Barnstable

Driver evaluated after vehicle goes off road on Route 132 by the Burger King in West Barnstable

March 9, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A driver was evaluated after their SUV went off Iyannough Road (Route 132) in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 11 AM by the Burger King rest stop. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 