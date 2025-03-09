WEST BARNSTABLE – A driver was evaluated after their SUV went off Iyannough Road (Route 132) in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 11 AM by the Burger King rest stop. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver evaluated after vehicle goes off road on Route 132 by the Burger King in West Barnstable
March 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
