FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a two-vehicle collision in Falmouth shortly before 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Gifford Street near the Falmouth Youth Baseball Fields sending one car into the woods. At least one person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver extricated after Falmouth traffic crash
March 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
