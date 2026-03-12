You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after Falmouth traffic crash

Driver extricated after Falmouth traffic crash

March 12, 2026

FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a two-vehicle collision in Falmouth shortly before 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Gifford Street near the Falmouth Youth Baseball Fields sending one car into the woods. At least one person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

