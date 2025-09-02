Driver extricated and airlifted after head-on crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after a head-on crash in Falmouth shortly after 2:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened at the intersection of John Parker Road and East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). According to reports, 2 cars and a box truck were involved. Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to free one driver who was transported to a waiting MedFlight helicopter at Falmouth Hospital to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash and also advised that East Falmouth Highway was currently shut down between Ox Bow Road and Acapesket Road for a motor vehicle crash. Please seek alternate routes.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
