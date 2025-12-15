You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after large truck overturns in Dennis

Driver extricated after large truck overturns in Dennis

December 15, 2025

DENNIS – Firefighters extricated a man after a large truck overturned in Dennis. Rescuers responded to S & J Exco at 200 Great Western Road  about 4:15 PM. The victim was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

