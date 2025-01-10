BOURNE – A car crashed into the median woods on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) about 5 AM Friday. The crash happened near Clay Pond Road. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life for an extended time to free the driver who was then transported to the Mass State Police barracks to meet a MedFliight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Driver extrication, airlifted after early morning crash in Bourne
January 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
