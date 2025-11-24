Driver facing OUI charge after crashing into Oak Bluffs boutique

OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7:19 PM, the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS personnel responded to #52 Circuit Avenue (Third World Trading Co) for a motor vehicle that drove into the building.

The first responding officers observed that a 2025 Toyota Tacoma had crashed into the building which caused extensive damage to the building and the vehicle. A male operator was observed sitting in the driver’s seat and the engine was still running. The operator was the only occupant in the vehicle. A vehicle parked in the area was also struck by the Tacoma.

The operator told officers he was uninjured and declined medical attention. Officers also learned that the Tacoma had struck #145 Circuit Avenue prior to crashing into #52 Circuit Avenue.

Investigating officers determined the Tacoma was operating on Circuit Avenue when it struck #145 Circuit Avenue, then left the scene. The Tacoma continued northbound on Circuit Avenue when it struck a parked vehicle and crashed into the Third World Trading Co. building.

The 43 year old male operator was subsequently placed under arrest for the following:

OUI Alcohol

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The operator is scheduled to be arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on Monday, November 24, 2025.