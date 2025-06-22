Driver injured after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – From C.O.MM. Fire: At approximately 1:39 AM on Sunday, June 22, 2025, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (C.O.MM) Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located a single vehicle off the roadway that had struck a tree and was fully involved in fire. The sole occupant of the vehicle had self-extricated prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

Crews remained on scene for an extended period due to a number of unforeseen challenges encountered during the incident. The patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The extent of injuries is currently unknown.

The Barnstable Police Department and Barnstable Department of Public Works also responded and provided assistance at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Editor’s note: The crash happened at the intersection of Lumbert Mill Rd. & Five Corners Road.