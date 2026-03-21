HARWICH – A driver was injured in a single vehicle crash in Harwich about 5 AM. The collision happened on the alley stretch of Route 6 between Route 124 and Route 134. The driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
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Driver injured in single vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich
March 21, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Harwich