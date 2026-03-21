You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured in single vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich

Driver injured in single vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich

March 21, 2026

HARWICH – A driver was injured in a single vehicle crash in Harwich about 5 AM. The collision happened on the alley stretch of Route 6 between Route 124 and Route 134. The driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 