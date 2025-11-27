Driver killed in overnight traffic crash in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: With deep sadness, the Yarmouth Police Department confirms that a 24-year-old Yarmouth Port man was killed in a car crash this morning. At approximately 1:13 AM the Yarmouth Police Department received 911 calls reporting a crash on West Yarmouth Road north of Sheffield Road.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant damage. The vehicle operated by the Yarmouth Port man was off the roadway against a tree. Yarmouth Police Officers began rendering aid the injured operator, who was still inside the vehicle. Yarmouth Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took over care of the critically injured operator. Despite the efforts of the first responders and medical personnel, the 24-year-old operator was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

The operator of the second vehicle remained on scene and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, and all who are grieving during this very difficult time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Division of Criminal Investigation. The names of the involved individuals are being withheld at this time.