Driver seriously injured after car vs bridge abutment in Barnstable

May 15, 2025

BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured after their vehicle struck a bridge abutment in Barnstable. The crash happened on Mary Dunn Road at the Route 6 overpass about 5:50 AM Thursday morning. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are reportedly investigating if the operator may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

