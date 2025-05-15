BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured after their vehicle struck a bridge abutment in Barnstable. The crash happened on Mary Dunn Road at the Route 6 overpass about 5:50 AM Thursday morning. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are reportedly investigating if the operator may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.
Driver seriously injured after car vs bridge abutment in Barnstable
May 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
