YARMOUTH – A vehicle narrowly missed striking a utility pole but slammed into a concrete barrier in Yarmouth. The crash happened just before 8 PM Saturday evening at the intersection of Route 6A and Willow Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver seriously injured after vehicle strikes concrete wall in Yarmouth
September 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
