Driver seriously injured after vehicle strikes concrete wall in Yarmouth

September 21, 2025

YARMOUTH – A vehicle narrowly missed striking a utility pole but slammed into a concrete barrier in Yarmouth. The crash happened just before 8 PM Saturday evening at the intersection of Route 6A and Willow Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

