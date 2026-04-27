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Driver seriously injured in car vs pole crash in Dennis

April 26, 2026

DENNIS – A driver was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a utility pole in Dennis. The crash happened late Sunday evening on Route 28 at School Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Traffic detours were likely in the area. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

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