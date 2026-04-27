DENNIS – A driver was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a utility pole in Dennis. The crash happened late Sunday evening on Route 28 at School Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Traffic detours were likely in the area. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
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Driver seriously injured in car vs pole crash in Dennis
April 26, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis