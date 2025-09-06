You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash early Saturday morning in Hyannis

Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash early Saturday morning in Hyannis

September 6, 2025

HYANNIS – A car slammed into a tree in Hyannis about 1:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of South and Pearl Streets. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

