HYANNIS – A car slammed into a tree in Hyannis about 1:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of South and Pearl Streets. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash early Saturday morning in Hyannis
September 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Regional coalition fighting fishing gear pollution launches group website
- Center for Coastal Studies seeks volunteers for beach cleanups in September and October
- State expands community-based behavioral services for youth via MassHealth
- Action taken by governor to protect vaccine availability in Massachusetts
- States and developer sue the Trump administration for halting work on New England offshore wind farm
- Mashpee Chamber of Commerce announces new board members ahead of anniversary event
- Shark activity continuing into the fall months
- Immigration enforcement causing anxiety among Cape families, according to new report
- Feds to revoke permits for two offshore wind projects
- States celebrate preservation of AmeriCorps funding
- Provincetown public restrooms are now all-gender
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes returns for yearly event
- Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball