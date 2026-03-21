FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Falmouth about 10 PM Friday. According to reports, the victim was ejected after the crash on Route 28 northbound at Route 151 and was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight was not available due to weather. Mass State Police called for the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) to investigate how the crash occurred.
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Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth
March 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth