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Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Falmouth

March 20, 2026

FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Falmouth about 10 PM Friday. According to reports, the victim was ejected after the crash on Route 28 northbound at Route 151 and was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight was not available due to weather. Mass State Police called for the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS) to investigate how the crash occurred.

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