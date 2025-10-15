WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating a single vehicle crash shortly before 1 AM Wednesday. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at High Street in West Barnstable. Depsite heavy damage the driver was able to self-extricate but was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Route 6A was closed for about an hour until the vehicle could be removed.
Driver taken to Cape Cod Hospital after overnight crash in West Barnstable
October 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
