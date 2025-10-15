You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver taken to Cape Cod Hospital after overnight crash in West Barnstable

October 15, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating a single vehicle crash shortly before 1 AM Wednesday. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at High Street in West Barnstable. Depsite heavy damage the driver was able to self-extricate but was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Route 6A was closed for about an hour until the vehicle could be removed.

