Driver uninjured after large tree limb comes down on vehicle in Bourne

October 8, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BOURNE – It was a close call in Bourne after a large tree limb came down on a work van in Bourne. The incident happened late Wednesday morning on Old Bridge Road as a strong squall moved through the area.

