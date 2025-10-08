BOURNE – It was a close call in Bourne after a large tree limb came down on a work van in Bourne. The incident happened late Wednesday morning on Old Bridge Road as a strong squall moved through the area.
Driver uninjured after large tree limb comes down on vehicle in Bourne
October 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
