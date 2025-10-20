You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Drone with infrared technology helps locate missing juveniles in Falmouth

Drone with infrared technology helps locate missing juveniles in Falmouth

October 20, 2025


FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: Sunday evening at approximately 6:45pm, officers respond to a call for two missing juveniles. The juveniles were last known to be at a friend’s house in East Falmouth. Officers checked the area on foot with the assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s K-9 unit. The Falmouth Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Drone Units were requested. The Falmouth Police Drone located the juveniles behind the East Falmouth Library. The juveniles were evaluated by the Falmouth Fire Department before being released to their guardians.

