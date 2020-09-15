Drug investigation in Hyannis leads to two arrests, drugs and cash seized

HYANNIS – During the months of August and September 2020, the Barnstable Police Detective Division initiated a drug investigation regarding 31 year old Zacquel Wisse. The investigation indicated that Wisse was supplying area dealers with cocaine from his residence at 99 Oakview Terrace in Hyannis.

On 9/11/20 Barnstable detectives and patrol officers established surveillance of Wisse’s residence. Wisse was then observed leaving his home as the passenger in a vehicle and was subsequently arrested for Distribution of Cocaine a short time later in Hyannis. Following his arrest, Wisse willingly returned to his residence and a search warrant was executed at his home.

Upon execution of the search warrant and entry into the home, detectives detained several occupants in the living room. However, upon searching the first floor of the house, a bathroom door was discovered locked and a shower could be heard running inside. After several knock and announcements by detectives as to their presence in the home, a naked male was observed trying to escape out the bathroom window. The male, identified as 22-year old Nicholas “Drip” Miller of Brockton, was captured and brought back into the house. The bathroom where he was climbing out of was searched and detectives located his personal items and clothing as well as approximately 30 grams of cocaine.

A search of Wisse’s bedroom resulted in the seizure of approximately 44 grams of Cocaine, and other items used for narcotic distribution including digital scales and a cutting agent. In addition, detectives located and seized $3,572 in U.S. Currency.

Zacquel Wisse was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine over 36 grams and Cocaine Distribution Subsequent Offense.

Nicholas Miller was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine over 18 grams, but less than 36 grams and 2 outstanding default warrants.

Both suspects were arraigned in Barnstable District Court on 9/12/20 and held on $25,000 bail. In addition both Wisse and Miller had been free on bail regarding previous offenses and their bails were revoked due to the new arrests. Both individuals are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Barnstable District Court for the above drug charges on 10/13/20.