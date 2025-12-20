You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dryer fire extends to ceiling of Hyannis laundromat

Dryer fire extends to ceiling of Hyannis laundromat

December 20, 2025

HYANNIS – A fire was reported in a dryer at Love Your Laundry at 32 Corporation Street in Hyannis shortly before 6 PM Saturday. An automatic alarm brought firefighters to the scene where they discovered the fire spreading to the ceiling of the laundromat before crews doused the flames. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being detoured around the scene due to hose lines in the street. Further details were not immediately available.

