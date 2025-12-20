HYANNIS – A fire was reported in a dryer at Love Your Laundry at 32 Corporation Street in Hyannis shortly before 6 PM Saturday. An automatic alarm brought firefighters to the scene where they discovered the fire spreading to the ceiling of the laundromat before crews doused the flames. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being detoured around the scene due to hose lines in the street. Further details were not immediately available.
Dryer fire extends to ceiling of Hyannis laundromat
December 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
