Dump truck, car collide on Route 6 westbound by Route 130 exit

SANDWICH – A dump truck towing an excavator on a trailer and a car collided on Route 6 in Sandwich around 1:40 PM Friday. The crash happened by the Route 130 exit. Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Mutual aid ambulances from West Barnstable and Bourne assisted in patient transport. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 1 lane of traffic was squeezing by causing delays approaching the scene.

