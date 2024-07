FALMOUTH – A dump truck was entangled in wires and overturned in Falmouth. It happened about 10:30 AM in the 400 block of Gifford Street near Pine Valley Drive. No injuries were reported and a small fluid spill was contained. Eversource was called to make the scene safe by cutting power.

Falmouth Police confirmed that Gifford Street is blocked between the intersection of Jones Road and Goodwill Park.