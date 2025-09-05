You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck snags wires knocking out power in Marstons Mills

Dump truck snags wires knocking out power in Marstons Mills

September 5, 2025

MARSTONS MILLS – A dump truck snagged wires on on Old Post Road north of Route 28 in Marstons Mills late Friday morning. No injuries were reported. 66 Eversource customers lost power in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 