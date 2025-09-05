MARSTONS MILLS – A dump truck snagged wires on on Old Post Road north of Route 28 in Marstons Mills late Friday morning. No injuries were reported. 66 Eversource customers lost power in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Dump truck snags wires knocking out power in Marstons Mills
September 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
