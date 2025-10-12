BARNSTABLE – An e-bike rider suffered serious injuries in a crash about 3 AM Sunday morning. According to reports, a neighbor heard calls for help and called 911. Officials found the victim who had apparently collided with a guardrail on Mary Dunn Road at Independence Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
E-bike rider suffers serious leg injuries after early morning collision in Barnstable
October 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Coastal storm to impact Cape and Islands over holiday weekend
- Lower Cape bridge has been named for fallen WW2 soldier
- Southcoast Wind withdraws Falmouth connector petition
- Provincetown to discuss harbor matters at the Second Annual Waterfront Workshop
- LISTEN: Sandwich cuts ribbon on new senior housing at former school
- Ferry service waives chance and cancellation fees for windy Sunday
- Joan Kennedy, first wife of Sen. Edward Kennedy, has died
- WATCH: Young great white shark filmed swimming past Block Island, a first
- Barnstable County commissioner Sheila Lyons: New water testing center a big step forward for Cape and Islands
- Barnstable High School receives high marks in nationwide program
- Lisa Oliver receives banking honor for third consecutive year
- State fire officials warn of risks of improper lithium-ion battery use
- Governor declares October “Massachusetts Cranberry Month”