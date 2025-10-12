You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / E-bike rider suffers serious leg injuries after early morning collision in Barnstable

E-bike rider suffers serious leg injuries after early morning collision in Barnstable

October 12, 2025

BARNSTABLE – An e-bike rider suffered serious injuries in a crash about 3 AM Sunday morning. According to reports, a neighbor heard calls for help and called 911. Officials found the victim who had apparently collided with a guardrail on Mary Dunn Road at Independence Drive. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

