COTUIT – An e-bike rider was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a collision with a car in Cotuit. The crash happened about 11:45 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Main Street. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
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E-bike rider taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Cotuit
June 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Cotuit