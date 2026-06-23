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E-bike rider taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Cotuit

June 23, 2026

COTUIT – An e-bike rider was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a collision with a car in Cotuit. The crash happened about 11:45 AM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Main Street. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

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