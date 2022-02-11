You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning crash knocks out power to South Sandwich

February 11, 2022


SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that at approximately 3:27 AM, officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Boardley Road in the area of Harlow Road. Upon arrival it was learned a 2020, Ford F-350 operated by a 24 year old Forestdale man collided with a utility pole and a residential fence. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

The damage to the utility pole caused power outages in the area. Boardley Road is closed between Harlow Road and Aviators Lane until utility crews could replace the pole.
This incident is under investigation by the Sandwich Police Department.
Photos by Sandwich Police/CWN
