SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that at approximately 3:27 AM, officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Boardley Road in the area of Harlow Road. Upon arrival it was learned a 2020, Ford F-350 operated by a 24 year old Forestdale man collided with a utility pole and a residential fence. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
Early morning crash knocks out power to South Sandwich
February 11, 2022
The damage to the utility pole caused power outages in the area. Boardley Road is closed between Harlow Road and Aviators Lane until utility crews could replace the pole.
