Early morning fire forces family from their house in Sandwich

SANDWICH – An early morning fire forced a family from their home in Sandwich. Firefighters responded to Ridgewood Drive about 1:15 AM to find flames on the exterior of the house. Crews extinguished the flames and checked for any fire extension into the exterior of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



From Sandwich Fire: On Sunday November 16th, 2025 at 1:10 AM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 16 Ridgewood Drive in East Sandwich.

On arrival, units found an exterior fore that had spread up the back side of the house and extended into the attic space. Two adults and two children self-evacuated to safely. A Working Fire assignment was requested bringing units from Mashpee Fire and Joint Base Cape Cod Fire to the scene along with Sandwich units. The fire was extinguished with two hose lines within 20 minutes with the bulk of the fire outside and in the attic area. There was moderate smoke and water damage throughout the house.

A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 90 minutes. Bourne Fire, Cotuit Fire and Barnstable Fire provided station coverage during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department with investigators leaning towards accidental.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist with the displaced family with temporary housing services. There were no injuries reported.