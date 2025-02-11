You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning fire in Tisbury a reminder that Smoke Detectors Save Lives

Early morning fire in Tisbury a reminder that Smoke Detectors Save Lives

February 11, 2025

 Tisbury Fire/CWN

TISBURY – From Tisbury Fire: Tisbury Fire and EMS was dispatched to 301 Edgartown Road for alarms sounding at 6:37 AM. Reporting party also reported heavy smoke and fire in the basement. Fire was confirmed by FF Wilson and was redispatched as a First Alarm Structure Fire by command. Fire was extinguished by first arriving engine. The detectors notified the residents of the incident in the basement.

Please test your smoke detectors to make sure they operate correctly and that the batteries and detectors are within their 10 year service life.

