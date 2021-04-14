ONSET – Onset Fire responded to a rollover crash early Wednesday morning. A Ford F-150 pickup truck ended up on its side at Shell Point. There were no reports of injuries. Wareham Police are investigating the incident.
Early morning rollover crash in Onset
April 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
