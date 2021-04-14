You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning rollover crash in Onset

Early morning rollover crash in Onset

April 14, 2021

Onset Fire/CWN

ONSET – Onset Fire responded to a rollover crash early Wednesday morning. A Ford F-150 pickup truck ended up on its side at Shell Point. There were no reports of injuries. Wareham Police are investigating the incident.

