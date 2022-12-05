Edgartown man charged with breaking and entering, placing occupant in fear

EDGARTOWN – On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM, Oak Bluffs Police responded to a Worcester Ave residence for a reported breaking and entering.

According to the reporting person, an unknown male suspect entered his home wearing a mask/face covering while holding what was described as a police style baton. A second male remained outside the residence. The suspect reportedly demanded to know where another male party was and that male’s “Stuff.”

After leaving, the suspect and the other male returned to the property a short time later and smashed two windows of the house before leaving again.

OBPD officers who were responding to the area located two males on Alpine Avenue which matched the description of the suspect and the second male as provided by the reporting party.

The suspect, who was identified as Jordan Coyle, age 19, of Edgartown, was found to be in possession of a collapsible baton that had a pointed tip.

Coyle also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Edgartown District Court for armed robbery and additional charges stemming from an incident which occurred in September of 2022 in Oak Bluffs.

The second male who was with Coyle was released from the scene.

As a result of this incident, Jordan Coyle was placed under arrest for the following:

1. Active arrest warrant

2. Breaking & Entering in the Daytime for Felony, occupant placed in fear

3. Carrying a dangerous weapon

4. Vandalism

5. Trespassing

Coyle was arraigned Monday in the Edgartown District Court. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.