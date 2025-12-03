Edgartown Police mourn passing of retired chief



EDGARTOWN – From Edgartown Police: t is with deep sadness that the Edgartown Police Department announces the passing of Retired Chief David Rossi. Chief Rossi served our department with honor and dedication for nearly 30 years, leaving a lasting impact on our community and shaping the Edgartown Police Department we know today.

Above all, we will miss the laughs, the countless unforgettable moments, and the larger-than-life presence he brought to every room. In the stories shared over the past few days, we’ve been reminded once again what a full and meaningful life he lived. Those who worked alongside him will carry these fond memories forever.

Rest in peace, Chief. You will be deeply missed.

Photo by Edgartown Police via Vineyard Gazette