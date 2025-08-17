EDGARTOWN – From Edgartown Police: We are looking to identify an individual regarding a recent shoplifting incident. If you have any information about this person, please contact Edgartown Police Department at (508) 627-4343.
Edgartown Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect
August 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
