Edgartown Police seek alleged shoplifting suspect

August 17, 2025


EDGARTOWNFrom Edgartown Police: We are looking to identify an individual regarding a recent shoplifting incident. If you have any information about this person, please contact Edgartown Police Department at (508) 627-4343.

