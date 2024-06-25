You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Edgartown Police seek person of interest

Edgartown Police seek person of interest

June 25, 2024


EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Police Department is attempting to locate an individual by the name of Troy Hobby. He may be operating a grey 2008 Ford Pickup with MA Reg #5JGM79 with possible front-end damage. Please call 911 if you see him, the vehicle, or have any information of his whereabouts.

