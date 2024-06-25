EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Police Department is attempting to locate an individual by the name of Troy Hobby. He may be operating a grey 2008 Ford Pickup with MA Reg #5JGM79 with possible front-end damage. Please call 911 if you see him, the vehicle, or have any information of his whereabouts.
Edgartown Police seek person of interest
June 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Commissioners Authorize Grants Battling Regional Homelessness
- Senate $5.2 Billion Housing Bill Unveiled
- NOAA Announces Final Incidental Take Regulations For New England Wind
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Hires New Superintendent
- Algal Bloom Reported At Pilgrim Lake In Orleans
- Car Fire On Bourne Bridge Rotary Halts Bridge Traffic
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Cancels Swim
- State House Passes Maternal Health Care Bill Expanding Non-Hospital Childbirth Options
- Barnstable Commissioners Voice Support For Regional Housing Strategy
- VIDEO: Canal Bridges Reconstruction Vital to Avoiding “Economic Armageddon”
- Federal Officials Issue Draft Report on Offshore Wind Off Outer Cape
- AAA Projects Record Number Of Travelers For Independence Day
- County Commissioner Says PFAS Is A Priority