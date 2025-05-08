EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Police Department is looking to identify an individual regarding a recent shoplifting incident. If you have any information about this person, please contact Edgartown Police Department at (508) 627-4343.
Edgartown Police seek woman regarding shoplifting incident
May 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
