Electrical fire breaks out in ceiling of commercial building in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Fire responded to 60 Perseverance Way early Saturday afternoon after a report of smoke in the building. Mutual aid from Hyannis, Centerville-Osterville-Marstrons Mills and Yarmouth also responded. An electrical fire in the ceiling was discovered and extinguished. Eversource was called to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN