HARWICH – A fire in an electric panel prompted the evacuation of patrons and employees at the Lanyard Restaurant in Harwich. Eversource was called to cut power in order to fully extinguish the fire in the panel. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Electrical fire prompts evacuation of Harwich restaurant
June 5, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Harwich