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Electrical fire prompts evacuation of Harwich restaurant

June 5, 2026

HARWICH – A fire in an electric panel prompted the evacuation of patrons and employees at the Lanyard Restaurant in Harwich. Eversource was called to cut power in order to fully extinguish the fire in the panel. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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