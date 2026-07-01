HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Hyannis apartment building shortly before 8 AM Wednesday to find smoke coming from an electrical box on the structure. Everyone safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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Electrical fire reported at Hyannis apartment building
July 1, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis