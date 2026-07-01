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Electrical fire reported at Hyannis apartment building

July 1, 2026

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Hyannis apartment building shortly before 8 AM Wednesday to find smoke coming from an electrical box on the structure. Everyone safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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