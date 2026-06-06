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Electrical issue leads to mattress fire in Hyannis

June 6, 2026

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Bishop’s Terrace residence in Hyannis shortly before noon Saturday. According to reports, an electrical issue led to a mattress fire in a second floor bedroom. The fire was confined to the area and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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