HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Bishop’s Terrace residence in Hyannis shortly before noon Saturday. According to reports, an electrical issue led to a mattress fire in a second floor bedroom. The fire was confined to the area and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical issue leads to mattress fire in Hyannis
Electrical issue leads to mattress fire in Hyannis
June 6, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis