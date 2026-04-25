Electrical malfunction sparks significant brush fire in Bourne

BOURNE – An apparent electrical malfunction sparked a brush fire in Bourne late Saturday morning. Multiple fire units including brush breakers and state units responded to the rear of the integrated Solid Waste Management facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) where a live power line was reported down. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area. Eversource reported about 500 customers without power. Officials upgraded the response to a 2nd alarm response.

By 12:15 PM, the fire was reported contained with units remaining on scene to further wet down the area.