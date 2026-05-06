Electrical malfunctions believed to have sparked brush fires in Bourne and Sandwich

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BOURNE – Firefighters responded to the Bay View Campgrounds at 260 MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) in Bourne about 2 PM Wednesday. The affected area was wet down with no damage to camp areas. Lane closures on Route 28 caused traffic slowdowns. Nearly 1,200 customers lost power as a result of the electrical issue.

SANDWICH – A downed power line was believed responsible for starting a brush fire on Discovery Hill Road about 2 PM. Sandwich called for additional brush units to get the situation under control.

Eversource was called to investigate both scenes.