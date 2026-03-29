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Elevated fire weather potential Sunday

March 29, 2026

Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
623 PM EDT Sat Mar 28 2026

…Elevated Fire Weather Potential for Massachusetts on Sunday…

A dry but breezy day is forecast for Sunday, with relative humidities in the afternoon expected to drop into the 30 to 40 percent range and southwesterly wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph. When combined with the lack of recent significant rainfall, elevated fire weather potential will exist for Sunday in those areas where the snow pack has completely melted.

Use caution when handling and disposing of ignition sources such as matches and cigarettes.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

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